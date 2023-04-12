A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

The price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed at $139.19 in the last session, down -5.81% from day before closing price of $147.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10893289 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $144.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $173.Macquarie initiated its Neutral rating on November 02, 2022, with a $173 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when McMahon John Dennis sold 1,000 shares for $144.59 per share. The transaction valued at 144,590 led to the insider holds 153,902 shares of the business.

McMahon John Dennis sold 10,000 shares of SNOW for $1,527,900 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 154,902 shares after completing the transaction at $152.79 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Dageville Benoit, who serves as the President of Products of the company, sold 60,827 shares for $136.26 each. As a result, the insider received 8,288,287 and left with 43,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 47.35B and an Enterprise Value of 43.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $222.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 149.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 154.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNOW traded on average about 5.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 321.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Mar 14, 2023 were 13.95M with a Short Ratio of 13.95M, compared to 12.72M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 32 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 37 analysts recommending between $1.71 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 32 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $608.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $623.32M to a low estimate of $602.9M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $422.37M, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $686.43M, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $704.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $664.83M.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 39.60% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.