A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

After finishing at $0.63 in the prior trading day, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed at $0.61, down -3.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0191 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1552660 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6080.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VXRT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Fuad bought 5,000 shares of VXRT for $16,100 on Jun 22. The Interim CFO now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VXRT now has a Market Capitalization of 99.84M and an Enterprise Value of 25.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 833.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 241.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8594, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9628.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 21.63M with a Short Ratio of 21.63M, compared to 21.81M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.95% and a Short% of Float of 17.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.16.