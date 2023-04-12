A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)

After finishing at $0.21 in the prior trading day, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) closed at $0.21, up 4.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0089 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3051643 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2144 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2073.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZOM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZOM now has a Market Capitalization of 197.56M and an Enterprise Value of 84.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2376.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 86.85M with a Short Ratio of 86.85M, compared to 89.75M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.93M, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.06M and the low estimate is $43.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.