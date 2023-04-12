An average trading volume for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.02 in the prior trading day, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) closed at $0.99, down -2.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803125 shares were traded. PGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3 from $1.50 previously.

On January 13, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.25.

On December 14, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Hold rating on December 14, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGY now has a Market Capitalization of 701.50M and an Enterprise Value of 602.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGY has reached a high of $34.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5801.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 966.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 681.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.76M. Insiders hold about 25.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PGY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 3.81M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $822.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $785.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $802.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.93M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $914.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.