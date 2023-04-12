An investigation into American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s technical aspects

The price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) closed at $0.16 in the last session, down -12.01% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0221 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803432 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1765 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1524.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AREB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49M and an Enterprise Value of 1.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1891, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3965.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AREB traded on average about 618.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 955.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.38M. Insiders hold about 3.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 199.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 282.1k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 107.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.