An investigation into Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s technical aspects

The price of Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at $3.17 in the last session, up 3.93% from day before closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000429 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RENT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Hyman Jennifer sold 31,290 shares for $2.62 per share. The transaction valued at 81,898 led to the insider holds 154,369 shares of the business.

Steinberg Larry sold 15,747 shares of RENT for $41,216 on Mar 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 624,962 shares after completing the transaction at $2.62 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Donato Brian, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 14,018 shares for $2.62 each. As a result, the insider received 36,691 and left with 478,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 180.11M and an Enterprise Value of 322.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -43.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2105.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RENT traded on average about 848.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 706.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 6.91M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.93% and a Short% of Float of 18.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $75.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.25M to a low estimate of $73M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.1M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.8M, an increase of 14.50% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.3M, up 44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.2M and the low estimate is $322.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.