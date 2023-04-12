An investigation into Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s technical aspects

The price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $8.56 in the last session, up 0.59% from day before closing price of $8.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4732577 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Robbins Ira bought 5,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 47,500 led to the insider holds 542,439 shares of the business.

Steans Jennifer W bought 50,000 shares of VLY for $514,500 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 105,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.29 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, EDELSTEIN ERIC P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,916 and bolstered with 110,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.29B. As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLY traded on average about 4.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 506.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 21.57M with a Short Ratio of 21.57M, compared to 14.53M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VLY is 0.44, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $523.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $537M to a low estimate of $515.3M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $356.94M, an estimated increase of 46.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.26M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $46.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512.16M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.