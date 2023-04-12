An overall feel about Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) closed at $2.30 down -2.54% from its previous closing price of $2.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650633 shares were traded. OCTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eightco Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCTO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.14M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCTO has reached a high of $907.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3206, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7254.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OCTO has traded an average of 408.53K shares per day and 6.76M over the past ten days. A total of 1.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.78M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCTO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 17.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 58.64k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.