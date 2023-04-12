Analysis of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG): Selected Notes

The closing price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) was $64.85 for the day, down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $66.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5625332 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DDOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on April 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On February 17, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares for $69.77 per share. The transaction valued at 4,979,293 led to the insider holds 201,623 shares of the business.

Le-Quoc Alexis sold 71,364 shares of DDOG for $4,716,140 on Mar 13. The President & CTO now owns 201,623 shares after completing the transaction at $66.09 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Pomel Olivier, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 85,637 shares for $72.79 each. As a result, the insider received 6,233,896 and left with 268,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DDOG now has a Market Capitalization of 21.06B and an Enterprise Value of 20.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.53k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $145.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.30.

Shares Statistics:

DDOG traded an average of 5.28M shares per day over the past three months and 4.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 10.36M with a Short Ratio of 10.36M, compared to 14.03M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 32 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 32 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 30 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $492.59M to a low estimate of $450.83M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $363.03M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $502.2M, an increase of 23.70% less than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $528.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.4M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $2.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.