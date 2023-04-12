Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR): Selected Notes

The closing price of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) was $0.15 for the day, down -17.22% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0310 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1849141 shares were traded. YVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YVR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.06M and an Enterprise Value of 5.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has reached a high of $0.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3009.

Shares Statistics:

YVR traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 6.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.94M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YVR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 306.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 322.8k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.