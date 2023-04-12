Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV): Selected Notes

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) closed the day trading at $0.31 down -2.67% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0086 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089733 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On May 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEV now has a Market Capitalization of 29.64M and an Enterprise Value of 993.96k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 266.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7295.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEV traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEV traded about 986.74k shares per day. A total of 86.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 54.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 3.36M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.26B and the low estimate is $20.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.