Are analysts optimistic about BankUnited Inc.’s (NYSE:BKU) stock?

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) closed the day trading at $21.30 down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $21.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026364 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Richards Jay D., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 each. As a result, the insider received 306,981 and left with 30,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B. As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $44.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKU traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKU traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 75.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.09M. Shares short for BKU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.79M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Dividends & Splits

BKU’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.42, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $262.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $270.3M to a low estimate of $252.33M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.94M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.43M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $276.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $971.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $940.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.