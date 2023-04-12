Are analysts optimistic about Microvast Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MVST) stock?

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) closed the day trading at $1.39 up 6.11% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1440172 shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MVST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On August 19, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Smith Shane bought 250,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 625,000 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Webster Craig bought 287,000 shares of MVST for $737,590 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 315,077 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Webster Craig, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,830 and bolstered with 28,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVST now has a Market Capitalization of 405.33M and an Enterprise Value of 323.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3675, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9636.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MVST traded about 1.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MVST traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 307.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.19M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of Mar 14, 2023 were 12.88M with a Short Ratio of 12.88M, compared to 12.13M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $38.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.05M to a low estimate of $38.5M. As of the current estimate, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.67M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.3M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $204.5M, up 70.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $633.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $637.76M and the low estimate is $630M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.