Are analysts optimistic about Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MPAA) stock?

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) closed the day trading at $5.65 up 4.24% from the previous closing price of $5.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517597 shares were traded. MPAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPAA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bryan David bought 550 shares for $10.52 per share. The transaction valued at 5,786 led to the insider holds 26,105 shares of the business.

Borneo Rudolph J sold 3,000 shares of MPAA for $39,761 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 37,056 shares after completing the transaction at $13.25 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Ferguson Joseph Edwin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,331 shares for $14.42 each. As a result, the insider received 62,461 and left with 18,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPAA now has a Market Capitalization of 108.37M and an Enterprise Value of 372.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPAA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPAA traded about 263.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPAA traded about 229k shares per day. A total of 19.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.55M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MPAA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.44M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $187.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.7M to a low estimate of $187.7M. As of the current estimate, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.92M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.5M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $676M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $676M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $650.31M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $719.4M and the low estimate is $719.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.