Are analysts optimistic about ThredUp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock?

The closing price of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) was $2.42 for the day, up 5.22% from the previous closing price of $2.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513685 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDUP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when NOVA DANIEL J bought 24,611 shares for $2.30 per share. The transaction valued at 56,539 led to the insider holds 54,938 shares of the business.

NOVA DANIEL J bought 6,890 shares of TDUP for $15,828 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 6,890 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, NOVA DANIEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,611 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 51,752 and left with 30,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 223.54M and an Enterprise Value of 203.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9559.

Shares Statistics:

TDUP traded an average of 1.69M shares per day over the past three months and 675.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.64M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 7.47M, compared to 5.56M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.35% and a Short% of Float of 13.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.8M to a low estimate of $71.3M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.69M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.62M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.03M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $288.38M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $364.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $408M and the low estimate is $343.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.