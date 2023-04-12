Are Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Scilex Holding Company’s stock clocked out at $13.00, down -8.13% from its previous closing price of $14.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568876 shares were traded. SCLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.98.

To gain a deeper understanding of SCLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.88B and an Enterprise Value of 1.88B. As of this moment, Scilex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 49.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -191.95.

Over the past 52 weeks, SCLX has reached a high of $16.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.63.

It appears that SCLX traded 651.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.06M. Insiders hold about 96.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCLX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 557.82k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.