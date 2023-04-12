As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Allakos Inc. (ALLK) offers stability

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed the day trading at $4.32 up 4.85% from the previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680128 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On September 12, 2022, SMBC Nikko Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLK now has a Market Capitalization of 370.15M and an Enterprise Value of 139.47M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7165.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLK traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLK traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 85.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 2.56M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.47 and -$2.59.