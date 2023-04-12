As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) offers stability

The closing price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) was $0.37 for the day, up 7.28% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241303 shares were traded. EFTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4311 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3650.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EFTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.20 from $20 previously.

On November 09, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On October 12, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 12, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Ehrlich Christopher B bought 346 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 197 led to the insider holds 35,213 shares of the business.

Ehrlich Christopher B bought 18,867 shares of EFTR for $10,377 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 34,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Presidio Management Group X LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 59,376 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,738 and left with 127,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFTR now has a Market Capitalization of 15.53M and an Enterprise Value of 9.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFTR has reached a high of $3.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4761, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6153.

Shares Statistics:

EFTR traded an average of 203.31K shares per day over the past three months and 67.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFTR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 70.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 121.33k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$1.56.