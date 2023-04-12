As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) offers stability

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) closed the day trading at $0.86 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613367 shares were traded. TOPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TOPS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOPS now has a Market Capitalization of 17.40M and an Enterprise Value of 344.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6446.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TOPS traded about 4.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TOPS traded about 733.87k shares per day. A total of 3.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79M. Insiders hold about 4.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.86M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $82.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.9M to a low estimate of $82.9M. As of the current estimate, Top Ships Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.66M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.66M, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.1M and the low estimate is $87.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.