As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) offers stability

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed the day trading at $4.16 down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $4.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2568790 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 479.20M and an Enterprise Value of 413.20M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9800.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGY traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGY traded about 2.03M shares per day. A total of 107.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 5.08M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Dividends & Splits

EGY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.25, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.10% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $452.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.02M, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $504.9M and the low estimate is $356.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.