Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.62 in the prior trading day, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) closed at $0.68, up 9.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0583 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991699 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASXC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

On May 26, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Biffi Andrea bought 293,077 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 207,557 led to the insider holds 492,815 shares of the business.

Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares of ASXC for $10,804 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 13,846 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASXC now has a Market Capitalization of 153.12M and an Enterprise Value of 88.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5336.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 534.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 12.35M with a Short Ratio of 12.35M, compared to 9.95M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07M, an estimated increase of 87.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3M, an increase of 201.80% over than the figure of $87.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09M, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $15.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.