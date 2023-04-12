Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $33.04 in the last session, down -4.92% from day before closing price of $34.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2332198 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRZE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $40 previously.

On February 17, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

On January 12, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2023, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Malik Pankaj sold 1,371 shares for $34.48 per share. The transaction valued at 47,272 led to the insider holds 94,121 shares of the business.

Malik Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of BRZE for $53,505 on Apr 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 95,492 shares after completing the transaction at $35.67 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Winkles Isabelle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $30.77 each. As a result, the insider received 30,770 and left with 28,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRZE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $50.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRZE traded on average about 532.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 2.42M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $98.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.89M to a low estimate of $95.52M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.5M, an estimated increase of 27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.69M, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.61M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $441.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.43M, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $535.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $548.83M and the low estimate is $520.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.