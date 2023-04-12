Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $4.61 in the prior trading day, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) closed at $4.46, down -3.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506794 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $13 previously.

On March 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 2,733 shares for $4.91 per share. The transaction valued at 13,419 led to the insider holds 156,740 shares of the business.

Terrillion Scott sold 2,481 shares of CARA for $12,182 on Apr 04. The Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C. now owns 91,046 shares after completing the transaction at $4.91 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Goncalves Joana, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,481 shares for $4.91 each. As a result, the insider received 12,182 and left with 56,404 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARA now has a Market Capitalization of 249.22M and an Enterprise Value of 105.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.2405, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8256.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 626.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 622.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.14M, compared to 5.57M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 13.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.79M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.1M, a decrease of -64.80% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.87M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.34M and the low estimate is $59.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 126.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.