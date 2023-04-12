Considering Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at $0.18, down -15.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0338 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2456642 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1501.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when CARRIERE STEPHEN J sold 151 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160 led to the insider holds 203 shares of the business.

Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 27,397,259 shares of EVLO for $39,999,998 on May 27. The 10% Owner now owns 13,698,630 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On May 27, another insider, Darzi Lord Ara, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 342,465 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,999 and bolstered with 342,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLO now has a Market Capitalization of 24.07M and an Enterprise Value of 27.27M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $3.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5501, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6628.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 234.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 544.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.52M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.17.