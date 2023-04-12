Considering HEXO Corp. (HEXO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) closed at $1.20 in the last session, down -26.83% from day before closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4445403 shares were traded. HEXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4389 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HEXO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.07 to $0.53.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HEXO now has a Market Capitalization of 55.59M and an Enterprise Value of 172.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEXO has reached a high of $8.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1962.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HEXO traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.03M. Insiders hold about 3.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.59% stake in the company. Shares short for HEXO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 2.83M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.02M to a low estimate of $18.43M. As of the current estimate, HEXO Corp.’s year-ago sales were $34.18M, an estimated decrease of -45.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.78M, a decrease of -40.40% over than the figure of -$45.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.77M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $141.72M, down -41.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.09M and the low estimate is $88.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.