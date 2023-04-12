Considering Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) closed at $17.04 in the last session, up 22.94% from day before closing price of $13.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979884 shares were traded. KALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KALA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Iwicki Mark T sold 198 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,651 led to the insider holds 45,966 shares of the business.

Brazzell Romulus K sold 73 shares of KALA for $2,083 on Jan 04. The insider now owns 18,536 shares after completing the transaction at $28.53 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Bazemore Todd, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 62 shares for $28.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,769 and left with 14,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KALA now has a Market Capitalization of 27.95M and an Enterprise Value of 406.83k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALA has reached a high of $56.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KALA traded on average about 811.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 193.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KALA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 197.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 213.57k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.52 and a low estimate of -$4.52, while EPS last year was -$22.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.27, with high estimates of -$4.27 and low estimates of -$4.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$16.54 and -$16.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$16.54. EPS for the following year is -$13.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$13.12 and -$13.12.