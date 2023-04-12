Considering Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.85 in the prior trading day, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed at $2.07, up 11.89%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17974706 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.52 to $2.04.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.40 to $1.60.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.52B. As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9443.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 24.01M with a Short Ratio of 24.01M, compared to 33.04M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LU’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.52, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 82.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated decrease of -32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, a decrease of -25.30% over than the figure of -$32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.53B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.