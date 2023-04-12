Considering Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.52 in the prior trading day, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) closed at $0.52, down -0.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1496427 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5035.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 17.64M and an Enterprise Value of 17.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6375, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8688.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 664.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.39M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 916.36k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29M, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.