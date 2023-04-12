CRH (CRH plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, CRH plc’s stock clocked out at $47.74, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $48.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 885337 shares were traded. CRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRH now has a Market Capitalization of 35.15B and an Enterprise Value of 40.17B. As of this moment, CRH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRH has reached a high of $52.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRH traded 747.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 645.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 751.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 739.04M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 823.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 1.06M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.27, CRH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.27. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for CRH, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 23, 1998 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.53B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.