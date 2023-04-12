Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) was $14.69 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $14.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760499 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 29, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Hoerter Steven L. sold 7,500 shares for $15.57 per share. The transaction valued at 116,782 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,370 shares of DCPH for $20,686 on Feb 16. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 58,813 shares after completing the transaction at $15.10 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Kelly Thomas Patrick, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,370 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,686 and left with 58,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 840.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.10.

Shares Statistics:

DCPH traded an average of 801.11K shares per day over the past three months and 583.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 5.37M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.02% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $34.9M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.22M, an estimated increase of 23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.41M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.1M and the low estimate is $161M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.