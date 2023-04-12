EVGO (EVgo Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $6.59 in the last session, up 0.30% from day before closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1339294 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 411,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of EVGO for $120,400 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 20,878 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 466.66M and an Enterprise Value of 271.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVGO traded on average about 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 23.37M with a Short Ratio of 23.37M, compared to 25.62M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33.70% and a Short% of Float of 34.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $27.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.06M to a low estimate of $21.8M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.7M, an estimated increase of 258.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.73M, an increase of 249.60% less than the figure of $258.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 164.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.21M and the low estimate is $173.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.