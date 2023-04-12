How is Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AUR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $1.32 in the prior trading day, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at $1.41, up 6.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775081 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 194,511 led to the insider holds 2,244,235 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 49,563 shares of AUR for $101,609 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 253,497 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 512.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $5.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8832.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.13M, compared to 10.32M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.84M and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.