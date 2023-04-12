How is Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) closed at $110.44 in the last session, down -1.21% from day before closing price of $111.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291563 shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWKS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on April 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On March 16, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Kasnavi Reza sold 3,000 shares for $120.03 per share. The transaction valued at 360,090 led to the insider holds 16,994 shares of the business.

Durham Karilee A sold 2,716 shares of SWKS for $298,760 on Jan 23. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 13,428 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, TERRY ROBERT JOHN, who serves as the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $100.60 each. As a result, the insider received 352,100 and left with 11,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWKS now has a Market Capitalization of 17.72B and an Enterprise Value of 19.15B. As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $124.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWKS traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 3.28M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SWKS is 2.48, which was 2.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.34 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.37. EPS for the following year is $10.78, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.14 and $9.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -6.40% over than the figure of -$13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.49B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.88B and the low estimate is $5.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.