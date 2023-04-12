How is Twilio Inc.’s (NYSE: TWLO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $59.04 in the last session, down -1.01% from day before closing price of $59.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2713122 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $110 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 9,943 shares for $63.78 per share. The transaction valued at 634,191 led to the insider holds 238,122 shares of the business.

Viggiano Aidan sold 6,226 shares of TWLO for $396,977 on Mar 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 213,577 shares after completing the transaction at $63.76 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, DONIO ELENA A., who serves as the President, Data & Applications of the company, sold 5,140 shares for $63.79 each. As a result, the insider received 327,876 and left with 439,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.38B and an Enterprise Value of 8.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $154.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWLO traded on average about 4.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 6.49M, compared to 6.31M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 31 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $992.4M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.36M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990.6M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.