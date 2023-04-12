HPP (Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $6.45 up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $6.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2872824 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares for $5.86 per share. The transaction valued at 58,600 led to the insider holds 87,102 shares of the business.

Gordon Drew bought 25,000 shares of HPP for $149,000 on Mar 27. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 116,958 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,923 and bolstered with 50,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 917.24M and an Enterprise Value of 6.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $26.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HPP has traded an average of 3.05M shares per day and 3.65M over the past ten days. A total of 140.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Shares short for HPP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 9.22M, compared to 8.43M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HPP is 1.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $255.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $268.3M to a low estimate of $229.65M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $244.51M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.03M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $228.88M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $909.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $927.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.