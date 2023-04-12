Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) closed the day trading at $1.81 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176253 shares were traded. HYLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Card Andrew H JR bought 10,000 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 31,800 led to the insider holds 56,435 shares of the business.

Oxholm Jose Miguel bought 1,000 shares of HYLN for $2,990 on Nov 17. The VP, General Counsel & CCO now owns 213,104 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, GALLAGHER DENNIS M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 62,000 and bolstered with 281,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYLN now has a Market Capitalization of 329.38M and an Enterprise Value of 23.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 158.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0392.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYLN traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYLN traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 179.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.97M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 11.11M with a Short Ratio of 11.11M, compared to 10.68M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.91, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.13.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $690k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $480k. As of the current estimate, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $340k, an estimated increase of 102.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $710k, an increase of 312.80% over than the figure of $102.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11M, up 620.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $334.51M and the low estimate is $181.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,508.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.