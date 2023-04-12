I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD).

After finishing at $6.93 in the prior trading day, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) closed at $8.50, up 22.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12431339 shares were traded. HKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HKD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.80 and its Current Ratio is at 50.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HKD has reached a high of $2555.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.32M. Shares short for HKD as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 2.44M on Feb 14, 2023.