I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA).

After finishing at $1.98 in the prior trading day, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) closed at $1.81, down -8.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689903 shares were traded. FOA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9781 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 79.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 68.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2021, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On August 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

On June 17, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 17, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 10,869,566 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000,001 led to the insider holds 24,727,216 shares of the business.

Blackstone Tactical Opportunit bought 10,869,566 shares of FOA for $15,000,001 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 24,727,216 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, BTO Urban Holdings L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,869,566 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,000,001 and bolstered with 24,727,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOA now has a Market Capitalization of 144.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOA has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5309.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 560.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.91M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FOA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.14M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $141.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.13M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Finance Of America Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.43M, an estimated decrease of -47.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.75M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of -$47.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $683.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $622.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.24M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $694.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.98M and the low estimate is $608M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.