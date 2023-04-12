I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

The price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $0.89 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1673249 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 701,487 shares of the business.

Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares of GTE for $129,000 on Mar 03. The President and CEO now owns 4,042,135 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Ellson Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,500 and bolstered with 635,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTE now has a Market Capitalization of 309.90M and an Enterprise Value of 772.62M. As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8540, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0969.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTE traded on average about 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 354.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.15M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.52M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $734.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $734.42M to a low estimate of $734.42M. As of the current estimate, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $572.24M, an estimated increase of 28.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.24M, up 28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $662.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.83M and the low estimate is $662.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.