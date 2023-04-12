In spite of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s (AMEX:CANF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) closed at $1.75 down -20.45% from its previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505476 shares were traded. CANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5650.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on August 11, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANF now has a Market Capitalization of 9.56M and an Enterprise Value of 1.63M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANF has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6611.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CANF has traded an average of 79.07K shares per day and 37.31k over the past ten days. A total of 4.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.08M. Shares short for CANF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 53.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 38.38k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.52, with high estimates of -$1.14 and low estimates of -$1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.5 and -$7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.29. EPS for the following year is -$3.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.88 and -$6.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $610k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $853k, up 34.80% from the average estimate.