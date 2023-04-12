In spite of Genius Sports Limited’s (NYSE:GENI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) closed at $4.72 up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $4.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2040416 shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genius Sports Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 20, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On January 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on January 19, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GENI now has a Market Capitalization of 935.30M and an Enterprise Value of 833.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1800.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GENI has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 201.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.93M. Insiders hold about 44.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.17M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $92.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $93.7M to a low estimate of $91M. As of the current estimate, Genius Sports Limited’s year-ago sales were $85.92M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.91M, an increase of 9.60% over than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $393.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $390.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $391.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $341.03M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $461.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $473.7M and the low estimate is $446.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.