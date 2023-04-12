In spite of KE Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BEKE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.05, down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $18.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8581808 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEKE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEKE now has a Market Capitalization of 23.42B and an Enterprise Value of 17.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEKE traded 7.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 877.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 28.8M with a Short Ratio of 28.80M, compared to 34.68M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 47.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62B, an increase of 36.80% less than the figure of $47.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.83B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.62B and the low estimate is $10.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.