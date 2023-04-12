In spite of Uniti Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNIT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) closed at $3.28 up 4.13% from its previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6290313 shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uniti Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $6 previously.

On August 12, 2020, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On July 15, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 15, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Gunderman Kenny bought 225,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 983,250 led to the insider holds 1,372,596 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNIT now has a Market Capitalization of 752.09M and an Enterprise Value of 5.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $13.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1531.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNIT has traded an average of 3.28M shares per day and 2.89M over the past ten days. A total of 235.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 17.93M with a Short Ratio of 17.93M, compared to 17.16M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 11.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UNIT is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 19.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 19.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.89.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $287.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $288.3M to a low estimate of $283.53M. As of the current estimate, Uniti Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278.03M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.73M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.