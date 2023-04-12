In the case of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE), what’s next?

The closing price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) was $10.82 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $10.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571091 shares were traded. IE stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 28, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 18, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart sold 5,000 shares for $10.81 per share. The transaction valued at 54,058 led to the insider holds 334,761 shares of the business.

Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart sold 5,000 shares of IE for $57,538 on Mar 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 339,761 shares after completing the transaction at $11.51 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 422,767 shares for $9.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,164,255 and bolstered with 9,385,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.02B and an Enterprise Value of 916.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 119.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 108.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.97.

Shares Statistics:

IE traded an average of 412.17K shares per day over the past three months and 316.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 21.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 913.89k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.