In the case of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR), what’s next?

The closing price of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) was $1.28 for the day, down -9.22% from the previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7621352 shares were traded. JFBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Our analysis of JFBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.57.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JFBR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.88M and an Enterprise Value of 9.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.50.

Over the past 52 weeks, JFBR has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0651, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2488.

JFBR traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 4.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10M. Insiders hold about 69.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JFBR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 447.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 180.18k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 11.38%.