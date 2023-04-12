In the case of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), what’s next?

The closing price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was $211.52 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $214.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2599901 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $282.

On January 27, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $205.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $240.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on December 15, 2022, with a $240 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ittycheria Dev sold 49,249 shares for $227.55 per share. The transaction valued at 11,206,414 led to the insider holds 222,311 shares of the business.

Gordon Michael Lawrence sold 5,157 shares of MDB for $1,177,635 on Apr 03. The COO and CFO now owns 103,706 shares after completing the transaction at $228.36 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Porter Mark, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,900 shares for $226.17 each. As a result, the insider received 429,725 and left with 43,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 15.12B and an Enterprise Value of 14.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -49.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $438.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 217.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.53.

Shares Statistics:

MDB traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 4.17M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $360.07M to a low estimate of $345.17M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $285.45M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.84M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.91M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.