In the case of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), what’s next?

The closing price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) was $19.67 for the day, up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $19.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796492 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On January 03, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Morrison Briggs sold 52,854 shares for $22.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,190,674 led to the insider holds 17,836 shares of the business.

Ordentlich Peter sold 25,000 shares of SNDX for $646,092 on Feb 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.84 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Morrison Briggs, who serves as the President, Head of R&D of the company, sold 52,854 shares for $26.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,417,909 and left with 17,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 910.25M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -84.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.31.

Shares Statistics:

SNDX traded an average of 796.66K shares per day over the past three months and 993.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.79M, compared to 5.52M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.1. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$3.63.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.8M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 299.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.