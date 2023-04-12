In What Direction Will Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) was $1.03 for the day, down -4.63% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803656 shares were traded. ADN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0101.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADN now has a Market Capitalization of 56.44M and an Enterprise Value of 35.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADN has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2238.

Shares Statistics:

ADN traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.13M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84M, up 569.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.9M and the low estimate is $73.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 166.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.