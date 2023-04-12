In What Direction Will Altus Power Inc.’s (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) was $4.92 for the day, up 1.65% from the previous closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1598233 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

On January 04, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on January 04, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Savino Anthony sold 4,725 shares for $7.40 per share. The transaction valued at 34,965 led to the insider holds 3,871,708 shares of the business.

Weber Dustin sold 4,470 shares of AMPS for $33,078 on Feb 16. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 2,009,568 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, GSO Altus Holdings LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,000,000 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider received 77,070,000 and left with 21,825,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 815.39M and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1259.

Shares Statistics:

AMPS traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.06M. Insiders hold about 57.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.6M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.