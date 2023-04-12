In What Direction Will China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Goes From Here?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) closed the day trading at $0.54 down -7.76% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1755304 shares were traded. CLEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5711 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5259.

For a better understanding of CLEU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLEU now has a Market Capitalization of 18.33M and an Enterprise Value of 6.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 228.67.

Over the past 52 weeks, CLEU has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8568.

Over the past 3-months, CLEU traded about 227.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLEU traded about 422.65k shares per day. A total of 17.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.90M. Insiders hold about 20.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLEU as of Mar 14, 2023 were 92.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 78.63k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.